(MENAFN) The UK has expressed its willingness to collaborate with Elon Musk in addressing systemic failures related to child sexual exploitation, despite some criticisms of Musk’s comments. Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded to Musk’s remarks regarding a grooming scandal that has plagued the country, which involved hundreds of Asian men, mainly from Pakistani backgrounds, exploiting and abusing underage British girls across northern England.



Musk, known for his outspoken views on immigration, criticized the UK’s handling of the scandal, calling it “state-sponsored evil” and accusing Prime Keir Starmer of complicity in the abuse for his role in the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013. Musk demanded that Starmer resign and face charges for failing to deliver justice.



While Streeting disagreed with some of Musk’s statements, labeling them as “misinformed,” he acknowledged that the UK’s Labor government is open to working with Musk, particularly through his social media platform, to tackle child exploitation. Streeting also emphasized that political correctness had hindered the pursuit of justice for the perpetrators of these crimes and vowed that the government would take stronger action to prevent further incidents.



The grooming scandal, which gained attention through cases in Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford, has exposed decades of systemic abuse. Investigations revealed that over 1,400 children were exploited in Rotherham alone, sparking public outrage over the failure of law enforcement to act decisively, allegedly due to fears of being labeled racist and fueling far-right sentiments.

