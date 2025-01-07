Moscow responds to Germany’s request to close Russian bases in Syria

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokesperson Maria Zakharova has sharply criticized German Foreign Annalena Baerbock for urging Russia to withdraw its military bases in Syria. Zakharova, responding on her Telegram channel, pointed out the irony of Baerbock's call, given that Germany hosts US military bases. She questioned when Baerbock would make similar demands of Washington.



Baerbock’s comments came after her visit to Damascus, where she and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot became the first EU ministers to visit Syria since President Bashar Assad's ouster. The visit aimed to prevent Syria from falling under Russian and Chinese influence.



The dynamics in Syria shifted in November when an offensive led by jihadist groups, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), caused the collapse of Assad’s government, forcing him to flee to Moscow. Russia, which has supported Assad since 2015, maintains military bases in Syria, including the Tartus naval base and the Khmeimim airbase, under a 49-year lease agreement signed in 2017.



HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani stated in December that Syria values its relationship with Russia, calling it a "second most powerful country." Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia echoed this sentiment, emphasizing Syria’s continued interest in maintaining strong ties with Moscow. President Vladimir Putin also suggested that Russia’s future presence in Syria requires careful consideration, as the country adapts to new political realities.

