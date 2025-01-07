IIM Raipur Flags Off Chhattisgarh Delegates for Assam Exchange Under Yuva Sangam Ph V

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 6, 2025: Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur, a leading institution recognized for #BuildingBusinessOwners, flagged off the delegation of students from Chhattisgarh to Assam under the Yuva Sangam Phase V initiative, a part of the Government of India’s flagship program, Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat on Monday. This cultural exchange program aims to foster unity, understanding, and collaboration among India’s youth by offering them unique opportunities to explore diverse cultures, traditions, and communities.

The flag-off ceremony, held at the Madai Auditorium of IIM Raipur, was graced by the Inspector General of Police, Raipur Range, Amresh Mishra as the Chief Guest. Addressing the delegates, he encouraged the participants with, "Yuva Sangam is more than just a journey—it's an opportunity to experience India's rich diversity firsthand and to build bridges of understanding and collaboration. As you explore Assam, I urge you to embrace this experience fully, learn from the traditions and values of the region, and carry forward the spirit of unity that defines our nation."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director, IIM Raipur said, "We at IIM Raipur take immense pride in being part of initiatives that strengthen the bonds of unity across states. Yuva Sangam Phase V is a reflection of India's ethos of celebrating diversity while working together towards shared goals. This journey will not only broaden the horizons but also instill the confidence in the students to be ambassadors of cultural harmony and national integration."

The delegates from Chhattisgarh shared their excitement about the program and their eagerness to explore the rich heritage and traditions of Assam. They received symbolic merchandise to commemorate their participation in Yuva Sangam Phase V.

The Chief Guest officially flagged off the delegation, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for the participants.

Over the next five days, the delegates from Chhattisgarh will explore Assam’s vibrant culture, historical landmarks, and community life, gaining a deeper understanding of the state’s traditions and values.

IIM Raipur is honoured to be a part of this initiative that reinforces the vision of a united India, where cultural diversity is celebrated as a strength. The institute looks forward to the delegates returning with enriched perspectives and lifelong memories of this unique exchange program.





