Samsung Joins Forces with Instacart to Enhance Kitchen Experiences Through Hallmark Innovation

(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – January 6, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced a multi-year partnership with Instacart, collaborating to add a new and convenient way for consumers in the U.S. to shop for groceries directly from the screens of their Samsung Bespoke refrigerators. Through the integration of Samsung’s proprietary food recognition technology (AI Vision Inside) together with Instacart’s advanced product-matching API, the partnership will enable a simple, convenient, and technology-driven grocery shopping experience for our consumers.



Starting with 2025 Bespoke refrigerator models with different types of screens – including the 32” AI Family Hub™+ and the new 9” AI Home – and AI Vision Inside, the new functionality will enable consumers to replenish their favorite grocery items conveniently through Instacart by leveraging the Vision AI food recognition technology. With AI Vision Inside, consumers can not only manage their food inventory, but going forward, the experience extends further by enabling replenishment through Instacart, directly from the refrigerator.



“Samsung is working tirelessly to enable a more convenient home experience for our users with innovative technologies,” said Jeong Seung Moon, EVP and Head of the Consumer Experience Team for the Digital Appliances (DA) Business at Samsung Electronics. “The combination of Samsung’s key technology and Instacart’s outstanding online grocery shopping platform will be a great example of how partnership can create a new level of convenience.”



“We’ve all dreamt of a refrigerator that could replenish itself, and now thanks to this partnership with Samsung, that’s no longer the stuff of science fiction,” said Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart. “With the Instacart Developer Platform that will power this seamless integration, Samsung Bespoke refrigerator owners will be able to place grocery orders and easily restock empty fridge shelves via same-day delivery through Instacart from their favorite local grocery retailers."



The new Instacart experience will also roll out to existing AI Family Hub™+ units (equipped with AI Vision Inside) via over-the-network (OTN) firmware updates during 2025. This is another example of Samsung’s Smart Forward updates, which provides added value to our consumers by enhancing the appliances they already own. The partnership with Instacart is the latest step forward in Samsung’s journey to add value to the user experience by working hand in hand with other forward-thinking technology leaders.





