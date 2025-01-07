Mintiply Capital Partners with Fuel Venture Capital to Drive Startup Investments in the UAE

(MENAFNEditorial) Mintiply Capital, a leading advisory and firm in the UAE renowned for its expertise in M&A, complex deals’ structuring and alternative investments, proudly announces an exclusive partnership with Fuel Venture Capital, a prominent U.S.-based venture capital firm. This collaboration aligns with the UAE’s vision of fostering a robust startup ecosystem and driving innovation as a cornerstone of the nation’s economic growth.



Through this partnership, Mintiply and Fuel will harness the power of a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that targets high-potential startups across the GCC region and the UAE in particular. The SPV will focus on early-stage companies to enhance the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and promote sustainable economic growth. This initiative underscores Mintiply Capital’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s aspirations of becoming a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.



“Fuel Venture Capital has a long history of building founders and transformative companies worldwide, and the UAE stands out as a dynamic hub for groundbreaking startups,” said Jeff Ransdell, Founding Partner at Fuel Venture Capital. “By joining forces with Mintiply Capital, we are aligning our resources with their in-depth market expertise to bring new growth opportunities to the UAE’s most promising companies. Together, we are committed to fostering innovation, creating jobs, and supporting the UAE’s vision for a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.”



Fuel Venture Capital brings extensive experience and resources to this partnership, backed by over 80 years of collective expertise in venture funding. Their portfolio of companies, spanning 32 countries and diverse industries, have created thousands of jobs globally. The firm’s hands-on approach and international network will complement Mintiply Capital’s strategic initiatives to empower startups in the UAE.



Mintiply Capital’s investment strategy integrates startup scaling, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and capital deployment in venture-backed companies. This partnership highlights Mintiply’s dedication to advancing the UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem by offering critical funding, strategic guidance, and mentorship to local startups. By working with Fuel Venture Capital, Mintiply Capital gains access to a global network of resources and a proven track record in scaling high-growth companies.





“Our partnership with Fuel Venture Capital aligns perfectly with the UAE’s strategic focus on innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Hasnae Taleb, Managing Partner at Mintiply Capital. “Together, we will provide the tools, capital, and expertise needed to propel UAE startups to the next level. This collaboration not only accelerates the growth of high-potential companies but also contributes to the UAE’s long-term vision of economic diversification and sustainable development.”



This partnership comes at a pivotal moment as the UAE continues to solidify its position as a global hub for startups, attracting international attention and investment. By leveraging their combined expertise and resources, Mintiply Capital and Fuel Venture Capital are well-positioned to amplify the UAE’s momentum, unlocking new opportunities for local entrepreneurs and driving value across the startup ecosystem. This collaboration represents a landmark initiative in advancing the UAE’s startup ecosystem, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities for the next generation of entrepreneurs.



