Clupea Coaching Café’s “Kickstart 2025” Empowers Attendees to Align Ambitions with Purpose

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 5, 2025: The Clupea Coaching Café’s Kickstart 2025 event, held on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at Maison Gâteau in Abu Dhabi, was an empowering gathering designed to help attendees awaken their ambitions and turn their dreams into actionable goals. With an engaging blend of workshops, expert coaching, and networking opportunities, the event set the tone for a transformative year ahead.

The event’s centerpiece was an exclusive session led by Dr. Hatem Goucha, renowned executive coach and author of the highly anticipated book, “Become Who You Are Meant to Be,” set to launch later this month. Dr. Goucha’s session was a thought-provoking exploration of self-discovery and purpose-driven living. Attendees gained invaluable insights into aligning their personal and professional goals with their core values, leaving with a renewed sense of clarity and direction.

The themes of the book—self-awareness, purposeful action, and personal transformation—resonated deeply throughout the morning. These foundational ideas will continue to shape future sessions at Clupea Coaching Café, ensuring participants are consistently equipped with practical strategies to unlock their full potential.

The event featured interactive workshops that provided hands-on sessions, enabling attendees to craft actionable, personalized plans for 2025. Participants also benefited from expert coaching and networking opportunities, connecting with seasoned coaches and like-minded professionals to foster a vibrant community of support and shared ambition. A highlight of the event was insights from Dr. Hatem Goucha, who shared key takeaways from his upcoming book, offering a roadmap to success that transcends material achievements by focusing on fulfillment and alignment with one’s true purpose.A Vision for Future Sessions:

The success of Kickstart 2025 underscores Clupea Coaching Café’s commitment to empowering individuals and fostering personal growth. Upcoming sessions will continue to explore themes from Dr. Goucha’s book, offering attendees actionable insights and tools to navigate their journey toward success.

Dr. Fatma Ridene, Confounder and General Manager of Clupea Coaching Group, shared: “Kickstart 2025 was more than an event; it was a movement. This morning was a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in ourselves—both personally and professionally. Dr. Goucha’s session and his transformative book provided participants with a clear framework for aligning their goals with their values. We look forward to building on this momentum with future events that inspire and empower.”

As Clupea Coaching Café continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to provide a platform for personal and professional transformation. With a focus on meaningful connections, actionable strategies, and expert guidance, the Café is redefining the way individuals unlock their potential.





