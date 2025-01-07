Lantronix Enables Development Of A Powerful Military-Grade Gunshot Detection System At The Edge

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Case Study: Lantronix's Open-Q SOM, powered by Qualcomm SoC, utilized to integrate advanced acoustic into an innovative public safety solution

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader in IoT compute and connectivity IoT solutions, today announced its new case study featuring GWACS Defense Inc., a Tulsa, Okla.-based military defense contractor. Delivering intelligence at the Edge, GWACS utilized Lantronix's Open-QTM 8250CS System on Module (SOM) based on Qualcomm® QCS8250 System-on-Chip (SoC) and Lantronix's Engineering Services to adapt its military-grade gunshot and noise detection system for the commercial market. Uses of the new Acoustic Event of Interest (AEI) platform include detection of active shooters in public spaces, such as schools, hospitals, construction sites and entertainment venues.

“The successful development of our gunshot detection solution exemplifies the powerful collaboration between GWACS Defense, Lantronix and Qualcomm, setting a new standard in acoustic detection, connectivity and public safety technology,” said Jud Gudgel, CEO of GWACS Defense Inc.

GWACS Defense Case Study Overview

Leveraging the Qualcomm QCS8250 SoC as well as engineering expertise from Lantronix, GWACS created a solution that delivers unmatched precision, connectivity and affordability. Among the benefits were accelerated time to market; platform scalability to adapt to diverse applications; and cutting-edge 5G connectivity, delivering a cost-effective on-device solution that maintains military-grade reliability.

“With the help of Lantronix and its partnership with Qualcomm, GWACS is bringing advanced military-grade technology to the commercial market for the first time and at a price that is both competitive and compelling,” added Shel Jones, US Army LTC Retired, vice president of Business Development at GWACS Defense Inc.

Success Highlights: A Powerful Edge Processing Platform for Gunshot Detection

Lantronix's Open-Q 8250CS SOM provided a defense-grade, production-ready SOM with robust firmware support, which enabled GWACS Defense to adapt its military-grade gunshot detection system for the commercial market, delivering unmatched precision, connectivity and affordability.

This collaboration enabled seamless integration of AI and DSP algorithms for real-time acoustic detection on device; streamlined development with engineering services that minimized technical risk; and advanced connectivity options, including Qualcomm's 5G capabilities for ultra-fast, low-latency communications, ensuring real-time alerts and secure cloud integration.

“Lantronix's advanced IoT SOM technology enhances connectivity and scalability, enabling GWACS Defense to make available its military-grade acoustic safety system to schools, hospitals, municipalities and private enterprises,” said Tom Thornton, Director, Compute Solutions, at Lantronix Inc.

For the complete GWACS case study, visit the Lantronix case study webpage here .

