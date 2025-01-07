Intraoral Cameras Market Size To Reach USD 5.8 Billion By 2032, Growing At A CAGR Of 11.4% - SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Intraoral Cameras is witnessing significant growth propelled by technological advancements in imaging and an increasing focus on preventative oral healthcare worldwide. Pune, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Intraoral Cameras Market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2032, growing at a significant CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2032. Rapid technological advancements in dental imaging coupled with a rise in emphasis on preventative oral care worldwide are facilitating the high growth of the Intraoral Cameras Market. Market Analysis The intraoral cameras market is rapidly evolving due to growing demand for advanced dental diagnostic tools and increasing awareness regarding oral hygiene. Hi-Res images of the oral cavity are provided by these devices, which allow dentists to diagnose and treat conditions with greater accuracy. Artificial intelligence integration, along with better fibers, has further improved these intraoral cameras, making them more suited for visualization and more comfortable for patients. Over 80% of U.S. dentists now use digital photographic devices, including intraoral cameras, in their practices, according to the American Dental Association (ADA). In addition to this, due to the many vital aspects of preventative dental care, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that close to 2.5 billion people around the world are affected by untreated dental caries. In this, governments and regulatory authorities are playing a significant role in stimulating dental health. For instance, the European Union allocated over USD 300 million in 2023 for digital health innovation, with a focus on oral healthcare technologies. Similarly, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services launched the“Oral Health Infrastructure Program” in 2023, aimed at improving access to advanced dental diagnostic tools in underserved areas. A survey conducted in 2023 by the European Dental Association revealed that 68% of dental patients prefer clinics equipped with advanced imaging technologies, including intraoral cameras, due to improved diagnostic accuracy and comfort.

Get a Sample Report of Intraoral Cameras Market@ Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Dentsply Sirona (CEREC Primescan, Schick USBCam4)

Carestream Dental (CS 1500, CS 1200)

Danaher Corporation (Gendex GXDP-700, Gendex GXC-700)

KaVo Dental (KaVo ProXam iCam, KaVo DIAGNOcam Vision Full HD)

Planmeca (Planmeca Somia, Planmeca Emerald S)

Acteon Group (Soprocare, Sopro 617)

MouthWatch (MouthWatch Intraoral Camera, MouthWatch Plus+ HD Intraoral Camera)

Digital Doc LLC (IRIS X90, PXL)

Air Techniques (CamX Elara Intraoral Camera, CamX Triton HD)

Durr Dental (VistaCam iX HD Smart, VistaCam iX)

Gendex Corp. (GXC-300, GXS-700)

Owandy Radiology (Owandy-Cam HD, OPTEO)

Polaroid Corporation (Polaroid P31, Polaroid P1080)

Flight Dental Systems (Whicam Story 3 Intraoral Camera)

Rolence Enterprise Inc. (ZoomCam LD-10X)

Shofu Dental Corporation (EyeSpecial C-II, EyeSpecial C-IV)

Midmark Corporation (Midmark Intraoral Digital Sensor System, Vivid Intraoral Video Camera)

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Mielscope, Pict Cam)

ASAHI ROENTGEN INDUSTRIES Co. Ltd. ProDent Intraoral Cameras Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.2 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 5.8 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.4% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

The intraoral wand segment held the majority revenue share of 70% in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the compact design, ease of use, and high image quality offered by these devices. Intraoral wands are increasingly being adopted in both general dentistry and specialized practices due to their affordability and versatility. The incorporation of AI-driven features for real-time analysis and enhanced imaging further bolsters their popularity.

By End-Use

In 2023, the dental clinics segment dominated the intraoral cameras market and held the largest revenue share of 76%. The growing number of dental clinics worldwide and the increasing demand for affordable diagnostic solutions have contributed to this trend. According to a survey by the Global Dental Association, nearly 70% of independent dental clinics in emerging markets have adopted intraoral cameras to enhance patient care and diagnostic accuracy.

Hospitals are another significant end-use segment, leveraging intraoral cameras to provide comprehensive diagnostic services for complex dental cases. These institutions benefit from bulk procurement and integrated systems that enhance operational efficiency. Additionally, academic and research institutes are increasingly adopting intraoral cameras for training and clinical research, highlighting their role in dental education.

By Technology

The fiber optic camera segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 38% in 2023. These cameras are preferred for their superior image quality and ability to capture detailed visuals of hard-to-reach areas in the oral cavity. The development of lightweight, portable fiber optic systems has further increased their adoption among dental professionals.

Need any customization research on Intraoral Cameras Market, Enquire Now@

Intraoral Cameras Market Segmentation:

By Product



Intraoral Wand Single Lens Reflex

By Technology



USB Camera

Fiber Optic Camera

Wireless Cameras Others

By End Use



Hospital

Dental Clinic Others

Regional Analysis

North America region dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for 35% revenue share. Factors such as a robust dental care infrastructure, high adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and increasing dental expenditure contribute to the region's leading position. The U.S. National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research allocated over USD 400 million in 2023 for advancements in digital dental technologies, including intraoral cameras. Additionally, growing awareness of preventative care among patients is fueling market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as the fastest-growing market for intraoral cameras. This growth is driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable incomes, and government initiatives to promote oral health. For instance, China's“Healthy China 2030” program emphasizes improving access to advanced diagnostic tools in rural and urban areas. Similarly, India's National Oral Health Program is focused on increasing awareness and adoption of modern dental technologies, including intraoral cameras, to address the high prevalence of oral diseases.

Recent Developments



In May 2024, Carestream Dental announced the launch of its latest intraoral camera featuring AI-enhanced imaging and cloud connectivity, enabling seamless integration with existing dental practice management systems. In February 2024, Dentsply Sirona launched its latest intraoral camera featuring AI-powered diagnostics and 4K resolution imaging. This innovation aims to enhance the accuracy of caries detection and improve patient engagement through real-time visuals.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Intraoral Cameras Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2023)

5.2 Prescription Trends, (2023), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020-2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by region, (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation, by Product

8. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation, by Technology

9. Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Segmentation, by End Use

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Intraoral Cameras Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)