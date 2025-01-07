S-Korean army bans law enforcement from detaining impeached leader

(MENAFN) South Korean military forces intervened early Friday to prevent the arrest of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, blocking officers from the Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) from executing a detention warrant at Yoon's residence. Military personnel, likely from the 55th Security Brigade, were stationed under the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to prevent the arrest, heightening tensions surrounding the unprecedented move against a sitting president.



The arrest attempt was complicated by the presence of thousands of Yoon's supporters, with protests and clashes occurring nearby. On Thursday, about 30 protesters were removed after breaching a police barrier. The Seoul court had issued the arrest warrant on Tuesday, accusing Yoon of orchestrating a martial law declaration on December 3, insurrection, and abuse of power after he failed to attend three summons to be questioned on the charges.



Yoon's lawyer argued that the PSS has the authority to arrest any officials trying to execute the warrant, labeling the move as obstruction of justice. Police warned that interfering with the arrest could result in detention on obstruction charges. Though Yoon holds presidential immunity, it doesn't cover charges like insurrection or treason. The martial law declaration he made on December 3 was overturned by parliament within hours, and Yoon was later suspended following a December 14 impeachment vote.



In the aftermath of Yoon's suspension, interim President Han Duck-soo was also impeached last week, and Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is currently serving as the temporary president.

