Airsculpt Technologies Announces Participation In The ICR Conference 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirSculpt Technologies, (NASDAQ: AIRS) (“AirSculpt” or the“Company”), an leader and provider of premium body contouring procedures, today announced that it will participate in investor meetings and host a presentation at the ICR 2025 being held at The Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida on January 13, 2025 through January 14, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer, Yogi Jashnani, and Chief Officer, Dennis Dean, will host a presentation on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The presentation will be webcast live at . An archive of the webcast presentation will be available for 90 days.

About AirSculpt

AirSculpt offers a next-generation body contouring treatment designed to optimize both comfort and precision, available exclusively at its 31 centers in North America and one location in the United Kingdom. The Company's minimally invasive procedure removes fat and tightens skin, while sculpting targeted areas of the body, allowing for quick healing with minimal bruising, tighter skin, and precise results.

To learn more about AirSculpt Technologies, please visit the Company's website at AirSculpt Technologies uses its website as a channel of distribution for material Company information. Financial and other material information regarding AirSculpt Technologies is routinely posted on the Company's website and is readily accessible.

Investor Contact

Allison Malkin

ICR, Inc.

...