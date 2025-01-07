VIAVI Delivers Precision Components For NASA's Europa Clipper Mission

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A vital instrument on the spacecraft, MISE is designed to analyze the surface composition of Jupiter's moon Europa and determine the habitability of its subsurface ocean by mapping the distribution of organics, salts, acid hydrates, and water ice phases. VIAVI's precision order sorting filter helps ensure the optimal performance of MISE, enabling it to capture high-resolution spectral data in the infrared range from 0.8 to 5 micrometers.

The filter brings together three key capabilities: photolithographically-patterned bandpass filters, a Linear Variable Filter (LVF) and both optics assembled as a Butcher Block. VIAVI and NASA collaborated to tackle key technical challenges in developing the unique precision order sorting filter, such as addressing the slope of the wavelength progression, co-planarity of the assembled optic, placement of the LVF center wavelengths relative to the alignment fiducials and a challenging radiation environment.

"We are honored to support NASA's mission to explore one of the most intriguing moons in our solar system," said Luke Scrivanich, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Optical Security and Performance, VIAVI. "Our team's dedication to precision engineering has allowed us to meet the stringent requirements necessary for space exploration instruments like MISE."

The Europa Clipper mission launched on October 14, 2024. It will begin orbiting Jupiter in April 2030, after which it will fly past Europa 49 times to conduct detailed reconnaissance of the moon. Data collected by MISE and other instruments will provide invaluable insights into the moon's potential to support life.

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions