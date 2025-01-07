Indonesia adopts wheat for animal feed to prevent surplus corn supply

(MENAFN) The Indonesian government decides to import wheat as an alternative to corn in animal feed, aiming to maintain a stable domestic demand for corn, Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan stated on Monday.



"The imported wheat will be designated solely for animal feed and will not be available for public consumption. We have reached a consensus to use wheat instead of corn because it is more cost-effective," Hasan said following a meeting at his Jakarta office.



He elaborated that the government previously relied on corn imports for animal feed but now plans to replace them with wheat due to the high levels of local corn production. This measure is intended to avoid creating an excessive supply of corn in the domestic market.



According to Hasan, Indonesia's corn output for this year is projected to reach 16.68 million tons, significantly exceeding the estimated demand of 13 million tons.



Data from Statistics Indonesia reveals that between January and September 2024, the country imported 967,900 tons of corn worth USD247.9 million, with the primary suppliers being Argentina, Brazil, and Pakistan.

