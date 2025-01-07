Five deceased, hundreds detained in New Year’s violence in Germany

(MENAFN) Germany's New Year’s Eve celebrations were marred by violent incidents and accidents involving fireworks, leading to five deaths, dozens of injuries, and hundreds of arrests. The unrest also saw on officers and firefighters.



In Berlin, emergency services reported an unprecedented level of violence, with emergency workers being targeted by fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices. Firefighters responded to 1,892 incidents, and there were at least 13 attacks on emergency personnel. Berlin police detained 330 individuals, with one officer severely by an illegal firework, requiring surgery. Several other officers were assaulted while managing unruly crowds.



The violence spread beyond Berlin, with rioters in Leipzig setting fires and throwing fireworks and bottles at police, while in Cologne, two officers were injured by firecrackers. Hamburg also saw similar disturbances. In Bonn, a group of teenagers shot a rocket at a sleeping homeless man and filmed the act. Munich reported a fire caused by a misfired firework, which injured a 14-year-old boy and two younger children.



Among the fatalities was a 45-year-old man in Saxony, who died after mishandling a homemade explosive. Illegal fireworks and homemade pyrotechnics contributed significantly to the casualties, with hospitals treating burns, facial injuries, and hearing damage across the country.



Interior Minister Nancy Faeser commended the emergency services' efforts and called for decisive action against perpetrators. More than 1,500 emergency workers were deployed in Berlin alone.



The violence has reignited discussions about the private use of fireworks in Germany, with environmental and safety organizations calling for a nationwide ban. However, the German Pyrotechnics Association opposed the idea, emphasizing the need to differentiate between legal and dangerous illegal fireworks. Police and first responder unions have also criticized the violence, stressing that attacks on emergency workers should never be tolerated.

