The global high-pressure balloon catheter market is estimated to be USD 3.07 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.87 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 8.93% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market is expected to increase due to a number of factors, including the rising prevalence of peripheral artery and cardiovascular diseases, advances in catheter technology, the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, rising healthcare costs and access to cutting-edge treatments, and market expansion in emerging markets.



The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and increasing hospital admissions due to heart-related conditions are key drivers in the healthcare industry. According to a report by the British Heart Foundation, approximately 7.6 million people in the UK are living with heart disease, comprising over 4 million men and 3.6 million women. Annually, around 100,000 hospital admissions occur as a result of heart attacks. Furthermore, as of September 2024, around 6.4 million individuals in England are living with heart disease, highlighting the growing demand for advanced medical treatments and interventions.

By type, the therapeutic segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global high-pressure balloon catheter market in 2024 owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures. For instance, the Peruvian General Directorate of Medicines, Supplies, and Drugs approved MicroPort's Firefighter NC Balloon Catheter, a new generation of balloon catheters that are resistant to high pressure and enable quick exchange, for marketing registration in Peru in January 2023. Additionally, the diagnostic segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for accurate imaging and diagnostics in interventional procedures.

By material, the nylon segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global high-pressure balloon catheter market in 2024 owing to the material's high strength, flexibility, and ability to withstand extreme pressures. For instance, MicroPort Scientific Corporation in August 2023 reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Firefighter NC Pro PTCA Balloon Catheter (Firefighter NC Pro) for sale. The high-pressure balloon catheters are a new generation that MicroPort Coronary has introduced. Additionally, the polyester segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its enhanced biocompatibility, durability, and increasing applications in advanced catheter designs.

By application, the cardiology segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global high-pressure balloon catheter market in 2024 owing to the growing number of percutaneous coronary interventions and the high prevalence of coronary artery disease globally. For instance, the Peruvian General Directorate of Medicines, Supplies, and Drugs approved MicroPort Scientific Corporation's commercial registration for its in-house-developed coronary balloon catheters in January 2023. These include the Firefighter PTCA Balloon Catheter, the Firefighter NC Balloon Catheter, the Foxtrot Pro Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) Balloon Catheter, and the Foxtrot NC PTCA Balloon Catheter. A novel type of balloon catheter that resists high pressure and allows for quick replacement is the Firefighter NC Balloon Catheter. Additionally, the urology segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its widening applications in ureteral dilatation and treatment of urethral strictures.

By end-user, the hospital's segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global high-pressure balloon catheter market in 2024 owing to the increased number of complex surgical procedures and the availability of advanced infrastructure. For instance, in February 2023, SIS Medical AG stated that its OPN NC percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) dilatation catheter with 'Twin-Wall' technology would be available in the United States. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising preference for outpatient procedures due to reduced costs and shorter recovery times.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring catheter-based interventions. For instance, one of the world's leading producers of interventional cardiology, SIS Medical AG, announced in February 2023 that their OPN NC percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) dilatation catheter with 'Twin-Wall' technology would be brought to the United States. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly expanding healthcare sector, rising investments in medical device manufacturing, and the growing prevalence of cardiovascular and urological disorders in the region.

LivaNova

