Russians 64 Times Shell Border Settlements In Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian have launched 64 strikes on the border areas of Chernihiv, part of Sumy and part of Kharkiv regions, as a result of which a total of 235 explosions occurred.

This was reported by the press service of Operational Command North on Facebook, Ukrinform saw.

In Chernihiv region, the settlements of Krasylivka, Berylivka, Senkivka, Hai, Semenivka, Medvedivka, Orlykivka, Karpovychi, Yanzhulivka, Leonivka, Kliusy, Yelyne, and Huta-Studenetska came under enemy fire.

According to tentative reports, the Russian employed Shahed UAVs, mortars, artillery, and FPV drones with an explosive payload.

In Sumy region, the enemy targeted the settlements of Turia, Taratutyne, Novodmytrivka, Porozok, Pokrovka, Slavhorod, Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Hirky, Chuykivka, Sydorivka, Novovasylivka, Seredyna-Buda, Zarichne, Starykove, Sosnivka, Holubivka, and Bila Bereza.

It has been established that the invaders used mortars, AGS, FPV drones, MLRS, cannon artillery, and FPV drones.

In Kharkiv region's Bohodukhiv district, in the settlement of Tymofiivka, two explosions were recorded after FPVs dropped an explosive payload.

According to the Command, no civilian casualties have been recorded over the past day. A number of households, power lines, an administrative building, and a critical infrastructure facility sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled border areas and settlements in Sumy region 50 times on January 6.