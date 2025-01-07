KRAFTON Unveiled Co-Playable Character Built With NVIDIA Ace At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 7 January 2025 - KRAFTON (CEO Changhan 'CH' Kim) unveiled an agentic framework in collaboration with NVIDIA at the world's largest IT exhibition, CES 2025, held in Las Vegas.



The collaboration merges the strengths of KRAFTON, renowned for its exceptional game development expertise, with cutting-edge AI from NVIDIA. KRAFTON showcased AI innovation for games that's poised to redefine the future of the global gaming industry.



A CPC is an AI companion that can interact with gamers, enabled by an on-device SLM (Small Language Model) for gaming, built with NVIDIA ACE technology. Unlike traditional NPCs (Non-Player Characters), CPCs are equipped with the ability to interact and cooperate with users, as they understand and respond to game situations in a human-like manner.



KRAFTON plans to expand the use of CPC technology across its gaming portfolio, including inZOI, to transform the user experience.



CH Kim, CEO of KRAFTON, said, "CES 2025 marks a significant milestone for KRAFTON as we work to unveil AI technology that will revolutionize the gaming industry." He continued, "We plan to closely collaborate with NVIDIA to drive the transformation of the user experience with AI-powered innovation built with NVIDIA ACE, such as CPC, that's poised to redefine the future of gaming."



Keita Iida, Vice President, Developer Relations at NVIDIA, said, "AI is transforming the way games are created and played. By bringing our innovative AI technology, such as NVIDIA ACE, to a range of their live games, KRAFTON is unlocking co-playable characters for new, unique experiences."



Since establishing its Deep Learning Division in 2022, KRAFTON has secured various core AI technologies such as LM/NLP (Natural Language Processing), 3D Vision & Animation, Voice Synthesis (STT/TTS), RL (Reinforcement Learning), and Multi-modal Learning. In addition, KRAFTON demonstrated the company's R&D competitiveness by presenting several papers at international AI conferences, including NeurIPS (Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems), ICML (International Conference on Machine Learning), and ICLR (International Conference on Learning Representations).





ABOUT KRAFTON, Inc.



Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON's platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning.





About KRAFTON India



In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India's game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS).

