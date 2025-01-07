Kuwait Amir Extends Appreciation To Kuwaiti People For Contributing To Gulf Cup Success

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 7 (KUNA) - the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber extended his sincere appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti people for their hospitality and good deeds towards the Gulf Cup fans that have contributed to the success of the event.

This came in a speech by His Highness the Amir during his reception to the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Gulf Cup Tuesday in the presence of His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah.

In the speech, His Highness the Amir thanked Minister of Information and Culture, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee for the Gulf Cup, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, President of the Kuwait Football Association, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee Sheikh Ahmad Yousef Saud Al-Sabah, and the committee members for their efforts.

His Highness the Amir also extended appreciation to His Highness the Prime Minister and all the concerned ministers, officials and volunteers tireless efforts, which culminated in the success of this sporting event that reflected the readiness of the State of Kuwait to organize such tournaments.

His Highness the Amir congratulated Bahrain on winning the cup, extending appreciation to all of the participating teams wishing the success in upcoming events.

Further, His Highness the Amir affirmed full support for the continuation of the development renaissance witnessed by the State of Kuwait in various fields, especially sports, and the ambition of hosting the Asian Football Cup in the near future.

In turn, Minister of Information Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and on behalf of the supreme committee members thanked His Highness the Amir for this reception and the kind sentiments.

"Your generous sponsorship of this sporting event was not just a support for sports, but rather a noble message that reflects your constant keenness to consolidate the values of brotherhood and fraternity among the peoples of the Arabian Gulf and to embody Kuwait's pioneering role as a center of love and peace in the region," said Minister Al-Mutairi.

The meeting was attended by senior state officials. (end)

aa











MENAFN07012025000071011013ID1109062484