Dublin, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Electrophysiology Lab Devices Market, Global, 2021-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers innovative devices propelling industry growth as well as the market trends and emerging business models that will dominate the electrophysiology (EP) devices market. Highlights include a look at cutting-edge solutions in EP devices, including EP lab systems and EP diagnostic and ablation catheters, as well as the newest advances that address the challenges of today.
The publisher foresees a favorable industry environment, with strategic alliances that play a pivotal role in propelling start-ups toward innovation and market expansion, co-development, and the scaling of new solutions tailored for healthcare needs.
This analysis provides an in-depth examination of market size, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. It focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for EP lab devices. The competitive analysis includes company market share for the EP devices market and market sizing analysis that covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment. The period analyzed is from 2021 to 2029, with forecasts starting in 2025.
Growth Opportunity Universe
Technology Advancements and AI Next-gen Technology: Pulsed-field Ablation Robotics in EP Increased Adoption of Wearables to Improve Procedure Volumes Technologies for Neuromodulation
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunities: Research Scope
Scope of Analysis Segmentation
Growth Environment: Transformation in the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Sector
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Industry
Ecosystem in the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Market
Competitive Environment Key Competitors Competitive Landscape Disrupters in EP Screening and Monitoring Companies to Watch Out for in the EP Market Technologies to Watch Trends in EP with Intracardiac Echocardiography ICE Trends with RF Techniques Trends with Cryoablation New Energy Sources for EP
Growth Generator in the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Sector
Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Forecast Considerations Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Vertical Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical Revenue Forecast Analysis Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis Revenue Share Revenue Share Analysis Patient Care Pathway Present Scenario in Knowledge Process: EP Labs AI in EP Settings Changing Ecosystem for EP Labs Shift in Procedures to Efficient Care Settings
Growth Generator in Electrophysiology Lab Systems
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Product Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Market Trends - ICE Systems Present Key Market Offerings - ICE Systems Market Trends - Cardiac Mapping Systems Present Key Market Offerings - Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Trends - Cardiac Ablation Systems Present Key Market Offerings - CA Systems Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator in Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Product Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis Market Trends - Standard Ablation Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Standard Ablation Catheters Market Trends - PFA Present Key Market Offerings - PFA Market Trends - Cryoablation Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Cryoablation Catheters
Growth Generator in Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters
Growth Metrics Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast by Region Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Product Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Forecast Analysis Market Trends - EP Diagnostic Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Ultrasound Diagnostic Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Advanced Mapping Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - PV Loop Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Steerable Diagnostic Catheters
Future Trends in Electrophysiology Lab Devices Sector
Comparative Analysis of TEE with ICE for Structural Heart Interventions Collaborative Scope with TEE and ICE for Structural Heart Interventions Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Tools in Cardiology Future Growth for EP and Cath Labs
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
