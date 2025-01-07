(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The competitive analysis includes company share for the EP devices market and market sizing analysis that covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment. The period analyzed is from 2021 to 2029, with forecasts starting in 2025.

This analysis covers innovative devices propelling industry growth as well as the market trends and emerging business models that will dominate the electrophysiology (EP) devices market. Highlights include a look at cutting-edge solutions in EP devices, including EP lab systems and EP diagnostic and ablation catheters, as well as the newest advances that address the challenges of today.

The publisher foresees a favorable industry environment, with strategic alliances that play a pivotal role in propelling start-ups toward innovation and market expansion, co-development, and the scaling of new solutions tailored for healthcare needs.

This analysis provides an in-depth examination of market size, trends, competitive landscape, future market outlook by region, and growth opportunities. It focuses on technology, connectivity, and new pathways for EP lab devices. The competitive analysis includes company market share for the EP devices market and market sizing analysis that covers historical and forecast revenue and volume data by region and segment. The period analyzed is from 2021 to 2029, with forecasts starting in 2025.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Technology Advancements and AI

Next-gen Technology: Pulsed-field Ablation

Robotics in EP

Increased Adoption of Wearables to Improve Procedure Volumes Technologies for Neuromodulation

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunities: Research Scope



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Sector



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Industry

Ecosystem in the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Market



Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Disrupters in EP Screening and Monitoring

Companies to Watch Out for in the EP Market

Technologies to Watch

Trends in EP with Intracardiac Echocardiography ICE

Trends with RF Techniques

Trends with Cryoablation New Energy Sources for EP

Growth Generator in the Electrophysiology Lab Devices Sector



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Unit Shipment Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Patient Care Pathway

Present Scenario in Knowledge Process: EP Labs

AI in EP Settings

Changing Ecosystem for EP Labs Shift in Procedures to Efficient Care Settings

Growth Generator in Electrophysiology Lab Systems



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Market Trends - ICE Systems

Present Key Market Offerings - ICE Systems

Market Trends - Cardiac Mapping Systems

Present Key Market Offerings - Cardiac Mapping Systems

Market Trends - Cardiac Ablation Systems

Present Key Market Offerings - CA Systems Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator in Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends - Standard Ablation Catheters

Present Key Market Offerings - Standard Ablation Catheters

Market Trends - PFA

Present Key Market Offerings - PFA

Market Trends - Cryoablation Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Cryoablation Catheters

Growth Generator in Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters



Growth Metrics

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Forecast Analysis

Market Trends - EP Diagnostic Catheters

Present Key Market Offerings - Ultrasound Diagnostic Catheters

Present Key Market Offerings - Advanced Mapping Catheters

Present Key Market Offerings - PV Loop Catheters Present Key Market Offerings - Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Future Trends in Electrophysiology Lab Devices Sector



Comparative Analysis of TEE with ICE for Structural Heart Interventions

Collaborative Scope with TEE and ICE for Structural Heart Interventions

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Tools in Cardiology Future Growth for EP and Cath Labs

Appendix & Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

