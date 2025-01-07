(MENAFN) Mossad chief David Barnea has traveled to Qatar to further the partial deal with Hamas, while Shin Bet head Ronen Bar and IDF Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon have been working tirelessly for over a year to rescue Israelis held hostage by Hamas. Despite their efforts, it remains uncertain if they will succeed in freeing any of the captives as part of a humanitarian deal. Each rescued individual represents a world of relief for their families and loved ones.



However, there are growing doubts regarding the and intentions of the ongoing negotiations. Some argue that the Israeli government, rather than being the force pushing for the captives' release, is actually responsible for hindering their freedom. Critics assert that Israeli maneuvers in May and June 2024 led Hamas to scuttle potential deals, and claim that the government's approach serves only to maintain its position of power, rather than achieving meaningful results. The current government's handling of negotiations and the continuation of fighting, even after an agreement is reached, raises questions. While Israel has yet to secure a deal to free all hostages, it is already preparing to end its operations in northern Gaza, Rafah, and other areas. Critics question the logic behind continuing to fight while also claiming to negotiate for the release of captives. They suggest that the government's actions are more about political survival than rescuing the kidnapped.



At the heart of the issue is the perception that the government’s strategy in Gaza lacks military or strategic purpose. The ongoing talks might yield the return of some hostages, but the overall approach appears to lead the country toward a prolonged, unnecessary conflict with no clear resolution. The fate of many hostages remains uncertain, and critics warn that the government is not genuinely committed to their release.

