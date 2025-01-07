India Will Soon Be A Nation Of 1 Billion Voters: CEC Rajiv Kumar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced on Tuesday that India is poised to become a nation with one billion registered voters, the largest voter base in the world.

Speaking at an Election Commission of India (ECI) press held at the Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital, CEC Rajiv Kumar stated, "2024 has been a significant year globally, with nearly two-thirds of the world going to polls."

He highlighted India's electoral milestones in 2024, saying, "We conducted in eight states and Union Territories, as well as the general elections, setting multiple records. These include maximum voter turnout, violence-free elections, record seizures, and enhanced participation by the public, especially women."

Expressing optimism about the future of democracy, Kumar added, "I hope democracy continues to strengthen in this manner."

The CEC revealed that India is nearing a historic milestone, stating, "Our electoral rolls released yesterday, and in four more states today, show that we are crossing 99 crore registered voters. Soon, we will be a nation of one billion voters, the maximum in the world."

Highlighting the increasing participation of women, CEC Kumar noted, "The number of women registered as voters will also surpass 48 crore in this SSR (Special Summary Revision). This is a very strong indicator of women's empowerment."

Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, also announced the dates for the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with the results to be declared on February 8.

The date of the Issue of the Gazette Notification is January 10, the last date for making nominations is January 17, the date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is January 20.

Speaking about Delhi's significance, the CEC said, "Delhi symbolises diversity, with people from various states and cultures residing here. This diversity increases the responsibility of Delhiites. I hope 'Dilli Dil Se Vote Karegi (Delhi will vote from the heart')."