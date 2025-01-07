(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Spiro Robotics successfully completes first trial of tracheal intubation device

January 7, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Spiro Robotics , a medical device innovator based in the Bay Area, has announced the successful completion of its first-in-human trial for the Spiro-Vista, a groundbreaking image-guided tracheal intubation device designed to“revolutionize difficult airway management”.

Out of an estimated 30 million tracheal intubations performed annually in the United States, 6 million are difficult. This represents a large unmet medical need and a large market opportunity for Spiro Robotics.

In a trial involving 30 patients with highly complex and challenging airways, all participants were successfully intubated on the first attempt without adverse events or complications.

Many of these patients had multiple predictors for what would otherwise have been a difficult conventional video laryngoscopy, highlighting the exceptional performance of the Spiro-Vista device.

Spiro-Vista uniquely combines the capabilities of video laryngoscopy and flexible endoscopy in a single handheld, user-friendly device. By enabling operators to navigate diverse airway challenges with precision and confidence, Spiro-Vista sets a new standard in airway management, potentially transforming the field for both novice and experienced clinicians.

Dimitri Sokolov, CEO of Spiro Robotics, says:“Our goal has always been to create innovative solutions that empower clinicians and improve patient outcomes in the most challenging scenarios.

“The success of this trial confirms the potential of Spiro-Vista to elevate airway management practices worldwide.”

Following the conclusion of an oversubscribed second seed round that raised $3 million, Spiro Robotics is now preparing for its Series A financing. This $15 million funding round aims to achieve FDA clearance and accelerate the commercialization of Spiro-Vista.