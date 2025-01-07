India rejects Pakistan's attack on Afghan villages, calls out cross-border terrorism

(MENAFN) India has "unequivocally" condemned last month's attack on villages in Afghanistan by Pakistan, which resulted in the deaths of at least 46 people, including women and children. The on December 24 targeted seven settlements, according to Islamabad, hitting suspected hideouts of Pakistani militants.



On Monday, Indian Foreign spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated New Delhi’s condemnation of “any attack on innocent civilians,” and added, “It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures.”



India has long accused Pakistan of supporting and sponsoring cross-border terrorism. "Whenever we investigate terrorism, we find Pakistani involvement," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated during a rally last year. "Successive governments have urged Pakistan to dismantle its terror camps, but to no avail."



In December, India urged Pakistan to take decisive action against Masood Azhar, the mastermind behind the 2001 Indian parliament attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack, which killed 40 Indian soldiers, after reports surfaced that he had addressed a gathering for the first time in two decades.

