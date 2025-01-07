G20 Leaders To Convene At African Energy Week (AEW) 2025 To Drive Investment, Advance Energy Security And Make Energy Poverty History

(MENAFN- APO Group)

As the largest gathering of stakeholders on the African continent, this year's African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies will host the G20 Africa Energy forum. The event will showcase opportunities for G20 countries in the African oil, gas, and energy space, promising to drive a new wave of investment across the continent. Key topics include strategies for increasing stability, advancing energy security and investing in projects that will make energy poverty history by 2030.

Dubbed the premier event for the African energy sector, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 – taking place in Cape Town from September 29 to October 3 – stands as the leading platform for advancing socioeconomic growth throughout the continent. As such, through strategic investment, dialogue and collaboration with delegations from G20 member countries, the event is set to pave the way for a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive energy future while fulfilling its mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030.

The G20 forum will connect a strong slate of government leaders, policymakers, industry titans and foreign investors for five days of deal-signing, one-on-one dialogues, project updates, exhibitions, panel discussions and more. The forum stands as the premier platform for the largest economies across the globe to engage with and invest in African opportunities.

With ambitious growth plans, vast untapped resources and growing investments, the eyes of the oil and gas industry are focused on Africa in 2025. In late-December, Senegal and Mauritania produced first gas from the massive Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project. First LNG production is expected shortly, with the first LNG cargo expected in Q1, 2025. Once fully operational, the first phase of the project is expected to produce around 2.3 million tons of LNG per year, with the first FLNG vessel having a nameplate capacity of 2.7 million tons per year.

Meanwhile, this year, global trading and investment company Mitsui&Co. is collaborating with energy major TotalEnergies and the Mozambique government to restart construction of the delayed $20 billion Mozambique LNG project. Mozambique is also moving forward with the development of its Area 4 LNG project, which boasts approximately 85 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas. Energy major ExxonMobil is leading construction of the Rovuma LNG facility while the Coral FLNG vessel is currently under construction in South Korea.

One of the largest projects on the continent, the $5-billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline recently reached 47.1% completion and is expected to deliver an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil from Uganda to global markets once operational in in 2026. Meanwhile, FID is expected for the Tanzania LNG project this year, paving the way for the country to tap into an estimated 36 tcf of natural gas.

Africa's oil and gas bid rounds for 2025 signal a renewed push to position the continent as a leading energy frontier. Libya plans to launch a bid round featuring 22 onshore and offshore exploration blocks in early 2025, as part of its strategy to boost oil output to two million barrels per day within five years. Meanwhile, Algeria's first tender in a series of licensing rounds offers exploration and production opportunities for six onshore blocks, with contracts awarded through production sharing and participation agreements. Mauritania is expected to auction 15 offshore blocks, leveraging extensive seismic data and drawing interest from energy giants like bp and TotalEnergies. As part of its six-year licensing strategy, Angola's National Oil, Gas&Biofuels Agency is set to launch a limited public tender in 2025, offering up to 10 offshore blocks in the Kwanza and Benguela basins. With abundant hydrocarbon reserves and a growing demand for reliable energy sources, these bid rounds offer opportunities for international investors and operators to participate in shaping Africa's energy future.

With a number of investment opportunities across every facet of the energy value chain, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 and the G20 Africa Energy Investment forum promises to drive the discussions that will reshape the trajectory of the continent's energy development. The event will focus on investment, sustainability and eradicating energy poverty in Africa, and stands as the foremost platform to sign deals and invest in partnerships across the continent's energy sector.

