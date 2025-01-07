Connect Conference Centre Looks Forward To Another Successful Year Of Unforgettable Events In Expo City Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 07 January 2025 (Dubai, UAE) – Connect Centre, located in the heart of City Dubai, wrapped up a remarkable year hosting diverse high-profile events that have cemented its status as one of the region's premier event venues. From business summits and product launches to glamorous gala dinners, award ceremonies, podcasts, family days, photo shoots, and community gatherings, the centre's versatile spaces provided the perfect backdrop for events of all sizes and types.

Boasting five exceptional event spaces designed for flexibility and innovation, Connect Conference Centre has become a go-to location for businesses, creators, and community leaders looking to host impactful events in a stunning environment. 2024 saw an exciting range of events, further enhancing the centre's reputation for world-class facilities, impeccable service, and cutting-edge design.

The venue's five versatile spaces include:



The Plaza (Outdoor) – A spacious, open-air space offering a refreshing setting for outdoor gatherings, product gala dinners, and networking events, intimately located under the stunning chandeliered roof.

The Auditorium – A state-of-the-art indoor space ideal for large-scale conferences, summits, movie screenings and award ceremonies, offering seating capacity for up to 450 attendees with advanced audio-visual technology.

The Hall – A versatile, large event hall capable of hosting exhibitions, trade shows, and corporate gatherings with flexible layouts that cater to all types of setups.

The Forum (Outdoor) – A unique outdoor space that can host everything from intimate community events to large-scale social and corporate occasions, all while enjoying the unique ambiance of the urban aesthetic. The VIP Lounge – A luxurious and intimate setting for high-profile meetings, private events, and exclusive gatherings, offering privacy and exceptional comfort.

The venues striking red-brick exterior and the sleek, modern roof design featuring a unique roof elimination feature have also made it an architectural landmark within Expo City. The seamless integration of indoor and outdoor spaces, paired with world-class services, made the Connect Conference Centre a preferred choice for both international and local clients in 2024.

A highlight of 2024 was the addition of Nexus, a new, exclusive luxury venue also located in Expo City Dubai. Operated by the same expert team, Nexus offers a high-end alternative for intimate corporate gatherings, executive meetings, and prestigious conferences. With its ultra-modern design, elegant lounges, and state-of-the-art facilities, Nexus quickly gained recognition as one of the most sought-after venues for distinguished events in the region.

'2024 was a milestone opening year for Connect Conference Centre with the addition of Nexus. Their versatile spaces were the backdrop for many impactful events. As we look further into 2025, we aim to push the limits with innovative solutions while continuing to provide a world-class service to our clients, ensuring every event leaves a lasting impression.' - Mark Jan Kar, SVP, Entertainment and Content Development, ASM Global, MENA.

Connect Conference Centre and Nexus continue attracting new clients and hosting an even more diverse and unique events in 2025. With its flexibility, prime location, and world-class amenities, the venue is poised to remain a leading choice for businesses and individuals seeking a venue that goes above and beyond.

Connect Conference Centre and Nexus are open for booking events in 2025. To learn more or to book your next event contact ....