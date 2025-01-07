Ukraine's Border Guards Destroy Russia's Murom Surveillance System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine skillfully employed FPV drones to destroy the Russian Murom surveillance system and other military equipment in the northern operational zone.

That's according to the agency's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Thanks to the effective strikes involving FPV drones and the coordinated efforts by border guards, a military vehicle, dugouts, as well as the Murom surveillance system, which the Russians used to monitor the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, have been destroyed, border guards said, posting the relevant video.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Phoenix unit of UAV operators at the Pomsta (Revenge) Brigade operating in the Kramatorsk axis hit five Russian ammunition depots, four fuel depots, destroyed motor vehicles and other equipment, as well as infantry dugouts.