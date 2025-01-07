Søborg, January 7, 2025

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

On January 6, 2025 Board member Thomas á Porta transferred shares to his children.

In accordance with the Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: