Notification Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them In Konsolidator A/S


1/7/2025 3:01:03 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement no 1-2025

Søborg, January 7, 2025

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S
On January 6, 2025 Board member Thomas á Porta transferred shares to his children.

In accordance with the market Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name: Thomas á Porta
Position: Member of the board
Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S
ISIN Code: DK0061113511
Type of securities Shares
Type of transaction Transfer of shares to children
Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade 06.01.2025
Number of shares 31,500
Share price 3,86
Aggregated price 121,590 DKK

Contacts

  • CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, ...
  • CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, ...

Certified Adviser

  • Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011,

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

Attachment

  • 250107_Company announcement no 1-2025 - share transactions board members

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

