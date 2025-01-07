Winners Of Katara Prize For Manuscripts And Archaeological Sites Announced

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) has announced the names of the winners of the first edition of the Katara Prize for Manuscripts and Archaeological Sites.

The Prize Committee selected three winners in the manuscripts category, while the prize for the archaeological sites category was withheld due to the entries not meeting the required criteria. A total of 43 entries were submitted across both categories, with 26 entries in the manuscripts category and 17 in the heritage sites category. Katara Publishing House will print the winning research papers.

Syrian researcher Walid Al Saraqbi won first place and a cash prize of $20,000 for his verified manuscript entitled“Tadhkirat Al Nahhat” by Abu Hayyan, while the Egyptian researchers Ahmed Abdel Basset and Ahmed Abdel Sattar won second place for their verified manuscript entitled“Ma Wasala Min Al Jami Al Mustaqsa Fi Fadhail Al Masjid Al Aqsa” by Ibn Asakir (600 AH). The two researchers will receive a cash prize of $15,000 equally.

The Egyptian researcher Nuha Hussein Al Hafnawi won third place and a cash prize of $10,000 for her verified manuscript entitled“Tuhfat Al Adab Fi Al Rihlah Min Damietta Ila Al Sham Wa Halab” by Ahmed Al Adhami (1159 AH).

The Katara Prize for Manuscripts and Archaeological Sites aims to encourage manuscript owners and experts in the field of archeology to share and publish their collections and research widely, contributing to the enrichment of Arab and Islamic culture. It also seeks to promote Arabic publishing and encourage publishers to provide works that enhance intellectual growth in the Arab world and contribute to contemporary cultural issues.

The award comprises two categories: the first is dedicated to conducting research on original manuscripts that have not been previously published, and the second is for the best research study on archaeological sites or landmarks in the Arab region, under specific conditions.