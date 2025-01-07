Letter To Editor Encouraging Responsible Citizenship During Snowfall In Kashmir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Snow, while it brings beauty and charm to our Valley, also presents unique challenges that demand cooperation, empathy, and collective effort.

Snowfall often disrupts daily life, blocking roads, cutting off power, and straining essential services. It is during such times that our strength as a community is tested. As responsible citizens, it is crucial that we rise to the occasion and lend a helping hand to those in need. Firstly, we must ensure that roads and pathways remain accessible, not just for ourselves but also for our neighbors, especially the elderly and those with mobility challenges. Clearing snow from shared spaces such as walkways, driveways, and local roads can prevent accidents and enable essential services to function smoothly.

Secondly, we must be mindful of our energy consumption. During snowstorms, power outages are common, and conserving electricity can ensure that the limited supply reaches everyone. Simple actions such as using heaters judiciously and switching off non-essential devices can make a significant difference.

Additionally, let us be vigilant about the needs of vulnerable groups. Checking on elderly neighbors, providing warm clothing to those in need, and sharing food or firewood can save lives during harsh winters. Schools, mosques, and community halls can also be utilized as temporary shelters for those without adequate heating facilities.

Another aspect of responsible citizenship is ensuring that our actions do not harm the environment. Disposing of snow appropriately and avoiding the use of non-biodegradable materials for temporary fixes can protect our surroundings.

Most importantly, let us encourage a culture of patience and understanding. Snowfall brings delays and disruptions, but by practicing kindness and offering assistance wherever possible, we can ease the collective burden.

As Kashmiris, we have always been known for our hospitality and compassion. Let us extend these values to our neighbors and strangers alike during snowfall, transforming challenges into opportunities for community bonding. Together, we can create a spirit of resilience and solidarity that inspires others.

Majid Bhat

[email protected]