The 2024 Employer Branding Creativity Awards Successfully Announced With 75 Distinguished Employers Honored

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The award ceremony was held in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province. Jingdezhen, as the capital of porcelain for thousands of years, represents the high integration of Chinese aesthetics, history and modern art. The award ceremony not only conveys the spirit of China's continued leadership in quality and innovation but also highlights the growing influence of the Chinese Employer Branding on the international stage.

The Awards was officially launched in May and lasted for 7 months after four stages, including launch, registration, selection and research, and award determination. Received from Mercedes-Benz, HSBC China, Pfizer China, Lenovo Group, Bayer China, L'Oréal (China), Marriott International and other 576 well-known enterprises in China with 1,727 employer branding creative entries.

The competition adopted a "4+1" selection criteria model (4 general indicators: content operations, creative design, communication strategy, and user experience, along with 1 targeted indicator). Under the evaluation and scoring conducted by a panel of 10 senior experts in employer branding and corporate human resources management, led by Richard Mosley, the founder of employer branding concept, a total of 75 companies and 163 entries stood out in the fierce competition, honored with 17 sub-awards.

Ms. Ocean Fu, the Dean of the Employer Branding Institute and Founder of Wild Theory, remarked,

"We are in an era of dramatic change in BANI, with rapid advances in technology and profound changes in the world landscape, confronting us with complex and uncertain new realities. In this context, organizations and individuals need to be more adaptable, innovative and continuous learning. This is a time for employers to redefine their relationship with their employees. Companies need to help employees cope with anxiety and complex change in order to strengthen trust and belonging in the organization. Employer Branding becomes particularly important in this environment, it is not only the key to attract and retain talent, but also an important starting point for enterprises to establish competitive advantages in rapid change. We look forward to working together, integrating resources, opening up more creative practice paths, showing the unique style of Chinese Employer Branding and the inspiration and vitality of China to the world!"

These awards recognize the top-level creative employer brands. As one of the most authoritative and trusted events in the industry, the 2024 Employer Branding Creativity Awards showed Chinese companies the power of employer branding and helped expand the visibility of best employers while promoting the award winners. We look forward to more excellent employers to participate in the future and jointly show the powerful power of employer brand to the Chinese workplace!

