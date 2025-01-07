Skanska Renovates Environmental Lab In Raleigh, North Carolina, USA, For USD 62M, About SEK 660M
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
STOCKHOLM, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed a contract with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality for the expansion and renovation of lab space in Raleigh, North Carolina. The contract is worth USD 62M, about SEK 660M, which will be included in the US order bookings for the fourth quarter 2024.
The four-phase project will include a 3,100 square meter administration and visitor's center which will connect two existing buildings, the construction of a new courtyard and the 4,900 square meter renovation of three existing buildings to create modular labs, new offices, and conference space.
The project also encompasses repurposing a portion of an existing building into a central energy plant to serve as the main source of mechanical and electrical systems for the entire campus. The remainder of this building will be repurposed into a central shipping/receiving and glass wash area.
The building will remain operational throughout the entire duration of the project.
Construction will start March of 2025 and is expected to be completed in December of 2027.
For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel
+1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel
+46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99
This and previous releases can also be found at
.
This information was brought to you by Cision
,c4088203
The following files are available for download:
|
|
20250107 US lab renovation
|
,c3366215
|
DEQ Reedy Creek Lab Courtyard - image cred HH Architecture
SOURCE Skanska
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07012025003732001241ID1109061862
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.