AI Video Generator/Editor Market Valued At $9.3 Billion In 2033 Invideo, DESIGNS.AI, Pictory.Ai, Muse.Ai

Rising demand for content and increased AI adoption in video editing software are key drivers of global AI video generator market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The AI video generator/editor market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2024 to 2033.AI video generator/editor is a software tool that leverages artificial intelligence to automate and enhance various aspects of video generating and editing. In addition, AI video generator/editor market growth is driven by increase in demand for automated content creation, which enhances efficiency and creativity in video production. Advancements in machine learning and deep learning technologies further propel the growth by enabling more sophisticated video editing and generation capabilities. However, high implementation costs and the need for significant computational resources act as restraints for market growth. Furthermore, surge in demand for immersive experiences, such as virtual reality and interactive videos, offers further potential for AI-powered video solutions to revolutionize content delivery.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 428 Pages) at:On the basis of components, the global artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market share was dominated by the software segment in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the upcoming years, owing to the increasing demand for advanced editing features, automation capabilities, and continuous software updates that enhance functionality and user experience, which propels the segment growth in the marketBy region, North America dominated the market share in 2023 for the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market due to region's advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rates of AI technologies, and significant investments in innovation and development by leading tech companies propel the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market in North America region. However, Asia- Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the AI video generator market forecast period owing to increase in digitalization, rise in adoption of AI technologies, expansion in content creation industries, and strong government support for innovation.The AI video generator/editor market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the integration of machine learning (ML) algorithms that enable the automatic analysis of video content, such as object detection, scene recognition, and emotion analysis. These ML capabilities allow AI-powered tools to edit videos nad generate video more efficiently by identifying and enhancing critical elements within footage, reducing the need for manual input.If you have any special requirements, Request customization:In addition, the use of natural language processing (NLP) for automated video generation allows users to create videos from text input, where the AI interprets written instructions and generates relevant visual content. This trend is particularly beneficial for content creators looking to automate video production based on data, such as turning blog posts or reports into engaging video formats, which expected to future drive the market growth.Moreover, cloud-based video editing platforms are gaining momentum, which provides users with scalable and flexible solutions. These platforms leverage cloud computing to offer real-time video generating/editing, collaboration, and storage without the need for powerful local hardware, which is expected to drive the market growth. Furthermore, AI is increasingly being combined with augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to create immersive and interactive video experiences. This trend is opening up new possibilities in fields such as gaming, advertising, and e-commerce, where dynamic and engaging content is important.The key players profiled in the AI video generator market analysis are Synthesia Limited, HeyGen Technology Inc., CapCut, TechSmith Corporation, PearlMountain, Lumen5, DESIGNS, GliaStudio, RAWSHORTS, INC, Muse, Pictory, ADOBE INC., KineMaster Corporation, Wondershare Technology Group Co., Ltd., Invideo, Vimeo, Inc., Descript, and Veed Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor industry.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report:Key findings of the study:1. By Component, the software segment led the AI video generator/editor market size in terms of revenue in 2023.2. By Deployment, the On-Premises segment led the AI video generator market size in terms of revenue in 2023.3. By Enterprise Size, the Small and Medium Enterprises segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market growth.4. By Platform, the Desktop segment dominated the AI video generator market size in terms of revenue in 2023.5. By Source, the Text to Video segment dominated the artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market in terms of revenue in 2023.6. By Application, the Social Media segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth for artificial intelligence (AI) video generator/editor market growth.7. By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2023.Inquiry Before Buying:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. 