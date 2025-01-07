Healthcare Disinfectants And Sanitizers Market Size, Share & Forecast By 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers are essential chemical or natural agents used within healthcare facilities to prevent the spread of infections. Disinfectants work through antimicrobial action, often by denaturing the proteins of microbes or viruses, and are commonly used for cleaning floors, bathrooms, and medical equipment in hospitals.

On the other hand, sanitizers are primarily employed to disinfect hands, helping reduce the transmission of germs between individuals. Both disinfectants and sanitizers play a crucial role in safeguarding patients and healthcare professionals, ensuring a hygienic environment, and minimizing the risk of infections within healthcare settings.

Increasing technological advancements in disinfectant composition drive the global market

Technological advancements in disinfectant formulations are enhancing market growth by improving efficacy and reducing toxicity. These innovations focus on creating disinfectants with a variety of natural and synthetic active ingredients, optimizing both their safety and performance. Modern developments prioritize minimizing harmful effects while maximizing disinfecting power.

For instance, in November 2023, Virox Technologies Inc. and Diversey, Inc. launched Citr-IQ, an innovative disinfectant technology incorporating citric acid. This formulation is designed to offer sustainable and effective disinfection in healthcare environments. Such advancements diversify the market by providing safer, more efficient solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

Government bodies working together with disinfectant manufacturing companies create tremendous opportunities

Collaboration between government bodies and disinfectant manufacturers offers a valuable opportunity for market expansion. Governments are increasingly providing funding for large-scale production projects, equipping manufacturers with the resources necessary to grow and innovate.

For instance, the Ontario government contributed over $37 million to Kawartha Ethanol, including a $2.5 million investment through the Ontario Together Fund, to support Havelock company's manufacturing capacity. This collaboration promotes innovation and strengthens the supply chain, ensuring a steady supply of high-quality disinfectants.

Such government initiatives are crucial for accelerating market growth, enabling manufacturers to scale operations and meet the rising global demand for disinfectants effectively.

North America leads the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market, capturing the largest share of revenue. This dominance is driven by several factors, including a robust healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and a rising incidence of infectious diseases leading to HAIs.

Moreover, the presence of prominent industry players such as 3M, Ecolab, The Clorox Company, Brulin, STERIS, 2XL Corporation, and Neutron Industries further enhances the region's market growth potential. These factors collectively strengthen North America's position as a key player in the global market.

The global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market size was valued at USD 16.80 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 19.27 billion in 2025 to reach USD 39.01 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

By product type, the global market is segmented into disinfectants and sanitizers disinfectant segment leads the global market.

By form, the global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market is segmented into liquid, gel, and others. The liquid segment accounted for the largest market share.

By distribution channel, the global market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment owns the highest market share. North America is the most significant global healthcare disinfectants and sanitizers market shareholder.

Competitive Players

The key players in the global market are 3M, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Ecolab, The Clorox Company, Brulin, STERIS, 2XL Corporation, Angelini S.p.a., B. Braun SE, Best Sanitizers, Inc., Betco, GOJO Industries, Inc., Neutron Industries, Amity International, Medalkan, and others.

Recent Developments

In July 2024, Ecolab introduced the first EPA-registered 100% plastic-free, readily degradable disinfectant wipe. Made from wood pulp fibers, this innovative product completes hospital-grade disinfection in just one minute, addressing both efficiency and sustainability in healthcare settings.

Segmentation

By Product TypeDisinfectantsAlcoholChlorineQuatsHydrogen PeroxideOthersSanitizersAlcohol-basedAlcohol-freeBy FormLiquidGelOthersBy End UserHospitals & ClinicsDiagnostic LaboratoriesAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthers