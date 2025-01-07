5 Months Of Kursk Operation: General Staff Releases Data On Russian Losses In Manpower, Equipment
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the five months since the start of the Kursk operation, Russia has lost more than 38,000 military personnel, including about 15,000 killed.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“Five months since the beginning of the Kursk operation : total enemy losses amount to more than 38,000, of which about 15,000 were killed,” the statement reads.
Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 104 tanks, 575 armored combat vehicles, 1,104 vehicles, 330 artillery systems, 12 MLRS, 12 air defense systems, one airplane, three helicopters, 859 drones and 32 pieces of special equipment.
During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 860 Russian soldiers, significantly replenishing the exchange fund. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons to return home.
Read also:
Five months since Ukraine sets up“buffer zone” in Russia's Kursk
region - Zelensky
More than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were awarded state decorations for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.
As reported by Ukrinform, a relative majority of Ukrainians (40%) believe that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region has increased Kyiv's chances of achieving what it wants during peace talks.
Photo for illustration
MENAFN07012025000193011044ID1109061762
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.