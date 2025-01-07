(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the five months since the start of the Kursk operation, Russia has lost more than 38,000 military personnel, including about 15,000 killed.

“Five months since the beginning of the Kursk operation : total enemy losses amount to more than 38,000, of which about 15,000 were killed,” the statement reads.

Ukrainian also destroyed 104 tanks, 575 armored combat vehicles, 1,104 vehicles, 330 artillery systems, 12 MLRS, 12 air defense systems, one airplane, three helicopters, 859 drones and 32 pieces of special equipment.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 860 Russian soldiers, significantly replenishing the exchange fund. This allowed hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons to return home.

More than 2,000 Ukrainian servicemen were awarded state decorations for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.

As reported by Ukrinform, a relative majority of Ukrainians (40%) believe that the offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region has increased Kyiv's chances of achieving what it wants during peace talks.

