Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Halts Aid To Kurram Victims Over Non-Cooperation In Handing Over Attack Suspects

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Kurram: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has suspended aid to of violence in Kurram due to the alleged non-cooperation of local leaders in handing over suspects involved in the attack on Deputy Commissioner Javedullah Mehsud.

Sources revealed that Chief Ali Amin Gandapur had initially approved compensation for affected residents, with 90% of surveys in Bagan completed to assess damage to homes and shops. However, the aid was conditional on the surrender of those implicated in the attack.

Barrister Saif, the chief minister's adviser, reiterated the stance, stating,“Financial assistance will be withheld from those areas whose residents do not cooperate with the government.”

Also Read: Protests Erupt in Karak Over Abduction of Two Youths

Meanwhile, over 200 individuals have been charged with staging a sit-in outside the Parachinar Press Club, blocking roads, and violating Section 144. Protesters have shifted their sit-in from Bagan in Lower Kurram to Mandori, vowing to continue their demonstration.

Jirga organizers have demanded the implementation of decisions made during the Apex Committee meeting, including Kurram's disarmament and the aid provision to affected residents. They have stated that the protest will not end until these promises are fulfilled.