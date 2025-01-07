Russians targeted Sumy region's border 50 times in the previous day

(MENAFN) Through the previous day, Russian targeted at the border regions 50 times and settlements of Sumy area. This was posted by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook, Ukrinform reads.



“During the day, the Russians fired 50 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region,” the report stated.



169 explosions were witnessed. Yunakivka, Myropilia, Bilopilia, Krasnopilia, Velykopysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhine, Khutir-Mykhailivka, Seredyna-Buda and Znob-Novgorodske areas were bombed.



Krasnopilia area: UAVs dropped explosives (14 explosions), mortar bombing (22 explosions).



Seredyna-Buda area: mortar bombing (six explosions), FPV drone assault (11 explosions). A private residential building and a car were targeted as a replay of Russian airstrikes.



Miropilia area: the enemy shoot from many rocket launchers (38 explosions). Two residential buildings were bombed.



Znob-Novgorodske area: Russians assaulted with artillery (six explosions) and an FPV drone (one explosion).



Shalyhine area: eight mines were dropped by the enemy on the land of the area. The enemy also shoot from many rocket launchers (40 explosions).



