AAFT Showcases Authentic Spanish Cuisines At 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The 17th Global Festival Noida brought the vibrant flavors of Spain to India with the grand inauguration of Spanish delights presented by the AAFT School of Hospitality and Tourism. The event took place on the festival's second day at Marwah Film City, with H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol, Ambassador of Spain to India, inaugurating the showcase.



This culinary extravaganza was a unique initiative under the Global Film Festival, aiming to deepen cultural appreciation through the universal medium of food. The AAFT School of Hospitality and meticulously curated an array of traditional Spanish dishes, offering a taste of Spain's rich gastronomic heritage.



H.E. Juan Antonio March Pujol expressed his delight at the initiative, saying,“Food is an integral part of a nation's culture, and this event beautifully captures the essence of Spain's culinary traditions. It is heartwarming to see such efforts being made to foster cultural understanding between our two countries.”



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the visionary behind the Global Film Festival, highlighted the importance of integrating culinary arts into cultural celebrations. He stated,“Cuisines are not just about food; they are a gateway to a country's soul and history. By presenting Spanish cuisine, we aim to bring people closer and celebrate the diversity that unites us.”



The event was not only a feast for the taste buds but also an opportunity for students and attendees to learn about the cultural significance of Spanish cuisine. It served as a platform to promote culinary tourism and international collaboration in the hospitality sector.



The culinary showcase was met with resounding applause and appreciation, adding a flavorful dimension to the festival's ongoing celebration of art, culture, and cinema.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a melting pot of creativity and culture, enriching the bonds of friendship between nations through diverse initiatives like this culinary experience.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Other articles by AAFT