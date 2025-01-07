Screening Of Venezuelan Film“Julia Has Sugar” Highlights Day 2 Of The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: The 17th Global Festival Noida celebrated the rich cultural tapestry of global cinema with the screening of the Venezuelan film“Julia Has Sugar”, directed by the acclaimed Jose Antonio Varela. The film's screening was inaugurated on the festival's second day by H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez, Ambassador of Venezuela to India, at the iconic Marwah Film City. The event was also attended by Alfredo Caldera, the Cultural Counsellor from the Embassy of Venezuela, who added to the significance of the occasion.



This remarkable event was organized under the aegis of the Indo-Venezuela Film and Cultural Forum, an initiative of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI). This forum is dedicated to fostering cultural and cinematic exchanges between India and Venezuela, creating a platform for shared artistic expression and collaboration.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the driving force behind the festival, presented the Award of Distinction to“Julia Has Sugar”. He emphasized the significance of showcasing diverse narratives from around the world, stating,“Cinema is a universal language that transcends borders, and the screening of this exceptional Venezuelan film is a testament to the power of storytelling in bridging cultures.”



H.E. Capaya Rodriguez Gonzalez expressed her appreciation for the festival's efforts in bringing Venezuelan cinema to the forefront and acknowledged the vital role of such events in strengthening cultural ties between nations.



As a gesture of goodwill and partnership, Dr. Sandeep Marwah presented a festival memento to both Ambassador Gonzalez and Cultural Counsellor Alfredo Caldera, commemorating their support and participation in this extraordinary cultural celebration.



The 17th Global Film Festival Noida continues to be a beacon of international cooperation and artistic excellence, showcasing films from across the globe and fostering meaningful cultural exchanges.



