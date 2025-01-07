Anita Anand In Race To Become Next Canadian PM: Who Is She? Know About Her Work And Education

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Canada's Anita Anand is among the frontrunners for the position of Canadian Prime Minister. Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister, announced on Monday his decision to step down ahead of the 2025 elections. He said he would stay on in his post until the ruling Liberal Party has chosen a replacement for him.

Trudeau's announcement sparked speculation over the next Canadian Prime Minister. According to reports, Indian-origin leader Anita Anand is among the contenders to succeed Trudeau.

Anita Anand is the current Minister of Transport and Internal Trade in Canada. Born and raised in rural Nova Scotia, Minister Anand moved to Ontario in 1985. She and her husband, John, raised their four children in Oakville, according to the information on the Canadian government's website.

Anand served many position during her career so far. She was first elected as the Member of Parliament for Oakville in 2019. Earlier, she served as President of the Treasury Board, as Minister of National Defence , and as Minister of Public Services and Procurement (2019 to 2021).

As the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anand led contract negotiations to secure vaccines, personal protective equipment, and rapid tests for Canadians during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

When she served as the Minister of National Defence later, Anand brought in reforms to address sexual misconduct in the military. She also introduced reforms to bring culture change in the Canadian Armed Forces for the benefit of all who serve. During this time, she also led Canada's efforts to provide comprehensive military aid and personnel to train Ukrainian soldiers following Russia 's illegal invasion of Ukraine.