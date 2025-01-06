Mitrade Elevates Client Fund Protection In Asia With $1 Million Insurance Amid Cryptocurrency & Retail CFD Trading Surge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mitrade client fund insurance provides automatic coverage of up to $1 million per CFD trader.

Mitrade is an award-winning, globally trusted CFD trading platform.

Mitrade raises CFD trader care standards in Asia with its $1 Million Lloyd's of London-backed client fund insurance, offering added security against insolvency.

- Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade GroupMANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mitrade , an award-winning global Contract for Difference (CFD trading) platform, has further strengthened its commitment to trader protection by introducing a million-dollar client fund insurance policy backed by Lloyd's of London.Also known as the excess of loss policy , this coverage provides an added layer of financial protection for the Mitrade CFD trading community by safeguarding client money against the unlikely event of company insolvency. This supersedes industry regulatory compliance and raises the bar for trader care within the CFD trading space.The announcement comes at a time when Asia is experiencing a surge in cryptocurrency CFD trading, reflecting the region's growing interest in digital assets as part of broader financial market activity. According to Statista, Asia accounts for 36.17% of the world's cryptocurrency transaction value and is projected to have over 265.1 million cryptocurrency users by 2025. This rapid growth highlights the increasing demand for financial instruments like CFDs, which allow traders to access cryptocurrencies without directly owning the underlying assets.As regulatory frameworks adapt to keep pace with Asia's market expansion, Mitrade's excess of loss insurance policy offers automatic coverage of up to USD 1 million per Mitrade trader. This policy works in tandem with the platform's segregated fund practices and strict compliance standards, creating a comprehensive, multi-layered approach to financial protection that instils confidence in its users."Protecting trader interests today demands a more proactive approach," said Kevin Lai, Vice President of Mitrade Group. "By fully funding this client fund insurance policy for our user community, Mitrade addresses a critical need for enhanced capital protection that goes beyond what regulations typically require. In an increasingly complex trading environment, measures like these are essential for fostering trust and resilience in the broader financial landscape."Mitrade is licensed by global regulatory authorities, including the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), the Mauritius Financial Services Commission (FSC), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). Its trader-first approach prioritizes financial protection and efficiency, offering tailored experiences designed to empower traders in navigating complex CFD trading markets with enhanced capital protection.About MitradeMitrade is an award-winning CFD trading platform fully regulated by ASIC, CySEC, CIMA, and FSC. Committed to democratizing global market access, it connects users to over 700 financial instruments, including indices, forex, commodities, ETFs, and shares. Powered by proprietary AI-driven technology, Mitrade offers lightning-fast execution, low spreads, and robust risk management tools. Its multi-device compatibility gives users a seamless trading experience at every stage of their journey.

Rachel Weiss

Mitrade

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.