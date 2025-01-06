Foreign Minister, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Syria's Reconstruction, Gaza War, Security, Refugees

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday held a joint press in Ankara.

Safadi and Fidan stressed their countries' shared commitment to addressing regional challenges through strategic cooperation, including the reconstruction in Syria and ending the ongoing brutal Israeli aggression on Gaza.

He also reiterated Jordan's call for a just to the Palestinian cause, calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on its national soil and ensuring Palestinians' rights to freedom and dignity.

“Today's meeting is part of the strategic coordination mechanism that integrates foreign affairs, armed forces, and intelligence agencies to address shared challenges, in a way that serves our interests, our brothers' interests, and contributes to regional security and stability,” Safadi said.

The minister also noted that the meeting followed recent discussions in the Aqaba Meetings, which focused on mobilising international support for the Syrian and Palestinian peoples and addressing regional challenges through collaborative action.

He also underscored that Syria's security and stability are integral to the security of Jordan and Turkey, warning that ongoing chaos in Syria threatens both nations.

The top diplomat also highlighted the critical need for stronger coordination on issues related to Syrian refugees, noting that Jordan hosts 1.3 million Syrians, with 90 per cent living outside refugee camps.

“Jordan remains committed to supporting Syrian refugees until conditions in Syria allow for their safe and voluntary return. The resolution of the refugee crisis lies in ensuring their dignified repatriation,” Safadi said.

He also announced plans for sectoral meetings between Jordanian and Turkish ministries and agencies to explore technical and practical avenues for supporting Syria.

Safadi expressed Jordan's solidarity with Turkey in addressing security challenges, including threats from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), reiterating Jordan's rejection of any actions undermining Turkey's stability.

On the Palestinian issue, Safadi lamented the international community's failure to uphold international law and human rights, which has left Palestinians vulnerable and denied them security and dignity in their homeland.

He also reiterated Jordan and Turkey's alignment in efforts to stop the Israeli aggression in Gaza and maintain stability in the West Bank.

The talks also addressed the situation in Lebanon, focusing on mitigating the repercussions of Israeli aggression, ensuring its stability, and adhering to UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Both ministers also reiterated their commitment to Lebanon's sovereignty and rejected any external attacks against it.

Safadi also emphasised the strong and strategic bilateral relations between Jordan and Turkey, which he said continue to flourish under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Our support for Syria is not only political but also practical,” Safadi noted, revealing plans to host the Syrian foreign minister in Jordan while facilitating meetings between Jordanian and Syrian defence and intelligence officials to develop actionable support measures for Syria.

Fidan commended Jordan's role as a key regional partner and stressed Turkey's commitment to achieving stability in Syria, particularly through engagement with the new Syrian administration. He also highlighted the shared vision between Jordan and Turkey for fostering an inclusive Syrian government capable of ensuring long-term stability.