'Over 25,000 Drug Raids Conducted, 38,000 Suspects Arrested In 2024'

AMMAN - The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) on Monday said over 38,000 individuals were arrested in connection with illegal drug operations in the Kingdom in 2024.

The suspects were arrested in 25,000 drug operations that resulted in seizing 27 million Captagon pills and 3,000 kilogrammes of Hashish, said AND Director Brig. Gen. Hassan Qudah.

Speaking to Amen FM (Police radio), Qudah said that new branches were established in his department under the directives of Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah.

“The percentage of trained forces covering various parts of the Kingdom increased,” according to Qudah.

He added that the department was also beefed up with the latest technological equipment and human forces.

“Our cooperation with other security agencies fighting illicit drugs in the Kingdom such as the Jordan Armed Forces and the Customs Department also increased,” Qudah stressed.

The law-enforcement department has enjoyed continuous Royal support over the past year from His Majesty King Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Hussein through their constant visits to check on the department and provide their financial and moral support to provide the administration with the latest technological needs while maintaining the morale of its cadre, according to a PSD statement.

Under Royal directives, the 2024-2026 National Anti-Drug Strategy was launched last year with the aim of curbing the proliferation of drugs, advancing scientific research, and activating awareness campaigns, according to AND director.

Qudah highlighted the latest figures related to combating drug trafficking in the year 2024.

The law-enforcement agency seized 27.5 million Captagon pills, 3,000 kilogrammes of Hashish, 262 kilogrammes of Marijana, 62 kilogrammes of Chrystal meth, 11.5 kilogrammes of Joker powder, and 965 grammes of cocaine, according to the PSD statement.

“We added new response forces such as SWAT teams and focused our attention on arresting regional gang members,” Qudah added.

Turning to rehabilitation efforts, the PSD official said that 744 individuals were admitted to the rehabilitation centres.

Work is underway during the next two months to open a training centre affiliated with AND with the aim for it“to become a regional centre that would host trainees from friendly countries, who will get advanced training capabilities and methods in the field of drug control,” said Qudah.