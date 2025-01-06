Tampa General Announces Melissa Golombek As Executive Vice President And Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Since joining Tampa General, Melissa has distinguished herself as an exceptional leader, an innovative, strategic and proactive collaborator, and a warm and caring colleague," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "As we continue to expand our geographic footprint, strengthen our academic partnerships and deepen the innovative clinical expertise we offer to our patients, Melissa is uniquely positioned to successfully lead and support our team in providing exceptional care to our patients and families."

Golombek most recently served as the vice president of the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH and the TGH Women's Institute. Under her leadership, both service lines have undergone significant year-over-year growth and continued development to deliver world-class care and patient experience.

Golombek joined TGH in 2020 as the Senior Administrator of the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH and the TGH Women's Institute, where she was responsible for developing strategic plans, operational efficiency, financial targets, quality outcomes and business development across the health. Under Golombek's leadership and as she rose to the role of Vice President, the Women's Institute received the highest national designation (Level IV) in maternal care from The Joint Commission and is now ranked #6 in the nation and #1 in Florida for OB/GYN by U.S. News & World Report.

Golombek also helped secure the largest gift ever given to any children's hospital in the region for the Muma Children's Hospital in 2023. Additionally, Golombek was instrumental in helping to reopen the Level II NICU at TGH Spring Hill.



"It is an honor to continue to grow in my career at Tampa General as part of our dedicated, visionary executive leadership team," said Golombek. "I look forward to collaborating closely with our team to continue delivering on our mission of healing, teaching and innovating during this exciting chapter of growth for our organization."

Before joining TGH, Golombek served in multiple senior leadership roles nationwide, including Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, Northwestern University Health System and TMC Health. In these roles, she managed diverse scopes, including inpatient and ambulatory clinical operations, human resource management and fiscal accountability for multi-million-dollar portfolios. Her experience in health care leadership spans nearly 20 years.

Golombek received her doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Central Florida.

