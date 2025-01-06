David Domoney Announced As Brand Ambassador For Keder Greenhouse For 2025

(MENAFN- Pressat) Renowned horticulturist, TV presenter, and author, David Domoney, has been named the official brand ambassador for Keder Greenhouse for 2025. This partnership brings together David's expertise and passion for gardening with Keder Greenhouse's innovative solutions for year-round cultivation.

Known for his appearances on popular television shows like ITV's Love Your Garden and This Morning, David Domoney has inspired millions to embrace gardening, sustainability, and the joys of nurturing plants. His commitment to empowering gardeners aligns seamlessly with Keder Greenhouse's mission to make gardening more accessible, efficient, and environmentally conscious.

A Shared Vision

David Domoney commented on his new role

“I am thrilled to partner with Keder Greenhouse as their brand ambassador for 2025. Their innovative greenhouses not only provide incredible growing conditions but also promote sustainable gardening practices that are vital for the future. Together, we aim to inspire gardeners of all skill levels to achieve exceptional results while caring for our planet. I can't wait to grow fresh, homegrown food for my family - even through the winter -using my Keder Greenhouse!”

Keder Greenhouse has been at the forefront of greenhouse technology, offering durable and sustainable designs that provide optimal growing environments. Whether for hobbyists or professionals, Keder's products are trusted by gardeners across the UK and beyond.

Inspiring Growth

As part of the partnership, David Domoney will be actively involved in a range of initiatives throughout 2025, including:



Sharing expert tips and gardening insights through exclusive content.

Attending gardening shows and public events as a representative of Keder Greenhouse. Demonstrating how Keder Greenhouse solutions can transform growing potential for gardeners by starting warm weather crops earlier and enabling you to grow throughout the winter.

Colin Moore, Managing Director, Keder Greenhouse commented

“We are thrilled to welcome David Domoney to the Keder family! With his extensive expertise and genuine passion for gardening, David is the ideal ambassador for our brand. Together, we aim to inspire not only our loyal customers, but also a new generation of gardeners to reach their full potential with Keder Greenhouses.

As someone deeply committed to environmental and sustainability issues, I recognise the growing importance of energy conservation - and I know David shares these values. Keder Greenhouses provide outstanding benefits, including exceptional thermal efficiency and durability, making them a smart and sustainable choice for gardeners everywhere.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration between David Domoney and Keder Greenhouse sets the stage for an exciting year of gardening innovation and inspiration. Fans and gardening enthusiasts are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on upcoming events and special projects.

For more information about Keder Greenhouse and their range of products, visit

About Keder

With over 30 years of trading, Keder Greenhouse is the UK's leading storm proof greenhouse manufacturer producing small domestic greenhouses, medium sized smallholder greenhouses and large-scale commercial greenhouses. Our Domestic range of greenhouses caters for virtually every size of garden. Its unique modular system can be extended as your requirements increase and can also be relocated if required. We can provide our 2m and 3m wide greenhouses as either self-build kits for the competent DIY enthusiast (we provide a full instruction manual and video) or we can offer an installation service by our professional construction team for an additional charge.



​Made from high tensile steel frames, paired with our advanced cellular cladding system, this ultra strong combination offers an environment far safer and longer lasting than a traditional glass greenhouse and far more superior than ordinary polytunnels.

Providing unmatched protection against extreme weather conditions and proven to withstand winds in excess of 120 MPH (yes, you read that right!), our cladding ensures your greenhouse stays intact through rain, sleet, and snow.

The unique diffused light from the cladding ensures there is no scorch on the plants and no shadows, meaning the whole structure ensures optimal growing conditions all year round.

​Whether you are a commercial grower, smallholder or domestic grower, a Keder greenhouse is the perfect solution for your growing needs.

Keder Media Contact

Cathy Whittall

Sales & Marketing Manager

Keder Greenhouse, Newtown, Offenham, Evesham, Worcestershire, WR11 8RZ

01386 49094

...

or