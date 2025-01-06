France Slashes African Military Presence By 90% In Five Years

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) France's military footprint in Africa has dramatically shrunk from 10,000 to just 2,000 in five years, marking a seismic shift in its long-standing defense strategy on the continent.



President Emmanuel is spearheading a strategic pivot, redefining France's role in Africa amid growing anti-French sentiment and increased competition from global powers like Russia and China .



This change comes as former French colonies increasingly assert their and seek diverse partnerships. The French plans to reduce its troop presence to around 600 across West and Central Africa, down from 2,200 currently.



This includes significant cuts in Gabon, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Chad. Only the base in Djibouti, with 1,500 troops, will remain largely unchanged due to its strategic location.







Macron's administration is developing a new model of military cooperation, transforming bases into academies and restructuring command operations. In June 2024, France created a Command for Africa (CPA), set to be fully operational by early 2025.



This shift reflects France 's attempt to maintain influence while respecting African nations' growing demand for autonomy. However, it also creates a security vacuum in regions still grappling with terrorism and political instability.



The success of this new approach remains uncertain as France navigates complex geopolitical dynamics. The country is also seeking to redefine its role on a rapidly changing continent.

