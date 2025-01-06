Brazilian Stock Market Soars As Trump Considers Easing Tariff Plans

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, kicked off the week with a strong performance on Monday, January 6, 2025. The closed up 1.26% at 120,021.52 points.



This surge came after The Washington Post reported that President Donald might moderate his tariff plans. The US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real, falling 1.11% to 6.11 reais.



Despite this decline, the American currency remained above the 6.10 reais mark. The trading session saw reduced liquidity at the start of the new year.



Victor Benndorf, a prominent broker, explained the market's reaction. He stated that a more moderate stance from Trump could give the Federal Reserve room to cut interest rates.



This scenario particularly impacts emerging markets, which are more sensitive to global economic shifts. Trump denied the report on his social media platform, Truth Social.







However, both the dollar and the Brazilian stock market responded positively to the initial news. The day also saw the release of the Focus Report, which raised projections for Brazil's benchmark interest rate.

Brazil's Economic and Market Overview

The report increased the year-end Selic rate forecast from 14.75% to 15%. This change came amid higher expectations for inflation in 2025 and 2026. These projections suggest ongoing pessimism about Brazil's inflation trajectory.



Despite the overall market gains, some heavyweight stocks declined. Vale and Petrobras, which significantly influence the Ibovespa, saw their shares fall. Vale's stock dropped by 1.18%, while Petrobras's shares decreased by 0.94% and 0.63% respectively.



On the positive side, Azul's stock surged by 13.07%. This impressive gain followed the company's announcement of an agreement with Brazilian tax authorities regarding tax debts. The deal boosted investor confidence in the airline's financial outlook.



The market's performance reflects complex global economic dynamics. Investors remain cautious yet optimistic about potential shifts in US trade policies. These changes could significantly impact Brazil's economy and stock market in the coming months.

