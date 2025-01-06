JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Hart Energy On Their Sale Of Rextag To Yellow Point Equity Partners
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has sold Rextag to Yellow Point Equity Partners.
Founded in 2006, Rextag provides the largest and most complete mapping and data solutions related to energy infrastructure assets in the US market. The Company licenses this data to customers in convenient formats, including dynamic databases, web-browser access, and printed maps. Rextag serves all segments of the energy industry: Upstream exploration and production, Midstream pipelines and facilities, Downstream refiners and power generators, electric and
renewables, banking and finance, governments, NGOs, engineering and oil field services and more.
This new partnership will enable Rextag to strengthen their current offerings and expand their presence in the market. Together, they will continue to build on Rextag's robust database by expanding into other areas of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit .
