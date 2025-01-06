عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

JEGI CLARITY Has Advised Hart Energy On Their Sale Of Rextag To Yellow Point Equity Partners


1/6/2025 4:16:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hart Energy, advised by JEGI CLARITY, has sold Rextag to Yellow Point Equity Partners.

Founded in 2006, Rextag provides the largest and most complete mapping and data solutions related to energy infrastructure assets in the US market. The Company licenses this data to customers in convenient formats, including dynamic databases, web-browser access, and printed maps. Rextag serves all segments of the energy industry: Upstream exploration and production, Midstream pipelines and facilities, Downstream refiners and power generators, electric and
renewables, banking and finance, governments, NGOs, engineering and oil field services and more.

This new partnership will enable Rextag to strengthen their current offerings and expand their presence in the market. Together, they will continue to build on Rextag's robust database by expanding into other areas of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors.

About
JEGI CLARITY
JEGI CLARITY is a pre-eminent M&A advisory firm for the media, events, marketing, information and technology industries. With a global reach from New York, London, Boston, and Sydney, we have closed more than 800 transactions during our 35+ year history. For more information, visit .

Contact: Kelsey Kovachik, Vice President of Marketing
+1 212 754 0710 | [email protected]
|

SOURCE JEGI CLARITY

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN06012025003732001241ID1109060890


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search