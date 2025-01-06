Coinshares: Record $44.2B Flowed Into Digital Asset Investment Products In 2024

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) According to popular firm CoinShares, 2025 started strongly with $585 million in inflows into products within the first three days alone.

The asset manager also revealed that these products recorded $75 million in outflows for the last trading week, including last year's two trading days. CoinShares' research chief, James Butterfill, stated that last year's inflows surpassed the previous record inflows of $10.45 billion, which was set in 2021, indicating that the 2024 inflows were four times that of 2021.

In addition, the 2024 inflows were almost 20x of 2023 and over 54x of 2022.

CoinShares: US Spot ETFs Dominate The Market

The CoinShares data also showed the dominance of US spot exchange-traded products (ETPs) over other countries. 100% of the inflows recorded by ETPs worldwide were from this region.

Even though Switzerland reported inflows of $630 million, this was balanced out by the $682 million and $707 million in outflows from Sweden and Canada. The asset manager remarked that investors took profits or moved their funds into US-based ETPs.

CoinShares further noted that Bitcoin products' $38 billion inflows, or 29% of total assets under management, prove investors' interest in the leading cryptocurrency over others. However, the report revealed an $8 million increase in short-BTC product inflows.

In 2024, $116 million flowed into short-BTC products, compared to $108 million in 2022, the previous peak. Meanwhile, $4.8 billion flowed into Ethereum (ETH) products in late 2024, a 60x increase compared to 2023 and a 2.5x increase compared to 2021. By comparison, Solana products recorded $69 million in inflows, proving Ethereum's dominance among the altcoins.

Without inflows into Ethereum products, total inflows into other altcoin products in 2024 was $813 million or 18% of total assets under management. At the time of writing, CoinGecko data showed that ETH trades at $3,714, up 2.4% in the last day.