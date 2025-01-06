India Reports First HMPV Cases

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China. It is a pathogen that causes respiratory infections in people of all age groups.

While the Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra governments assured that there was no cause for alarm, the Delhi government directed all hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urging the Centre to act swiftly to prevent a potential health crisis.

Two cases were detected in Karnataka by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens.

A three-month-old girl with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the health ministry said.

An eight-month-old boy with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said.

Neither of the two have any history of international travel, the ministry underlined.

In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, two more children tested positive for the virus.

These two are the first cases to be reported from the city and are currently undergoing treatment in two hospitals, officials said.

The fifth case was reported from Gujarat's Ahmedabad. A two-month-old boy admitted to a private hospital in the city tested positive for HMPV. The infant, who hails from Dungarpur in Rajasthan, was hospitalised on December 24, 2024, with symptoms of respiratory infection.

Initially, the child needed ventilator support but his condition is stable now, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation medical officer Bhavin Solanki said.

Union Health Minister Nadda said the government is closely monitoring the situation and there is no reason to worry.

He said HMPV is not a new virus and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens has been observed in the country.

In a video message, Nadda said in the wake of the recent reports of HMPV in China, the health ministry, the ICMR, the country's apex health research body, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are keeping a close watch on the situation in China and other neighbouring countries.

The World Health Organization has“taken cognisance of the situation and will share the report shortly with us”, he said.

“The country data for respiratory viruses available with ICMR and integrated disease surveillance programme has also been reviewed and no surge in any of the common respiratory virus pathogens is observed in India,” Nadda said.

The joint monitoring meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS on January 4 to review this situation.

“The health systems and surveillance network of the country remain vigilant in ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenge. There is no reason to worry we are closely monitoring the situation,” he said.

He said that health experts have clarified that HMPV virus is not a new virus. It was first identified in 2001 and it has been circulating in the entire world. HMPV spreads through the air by way of respiration, Nadda stated.

This can affect persons of all age groups, he said.

The virus spreads more during winter and early spring months.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry said there was no unusual surge in Influenza-Like Illness or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases in the country.

India is well-equipped to handle any potential increase in respiratory illnesses and public health interventions can be deployed promptly if needed, it said.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, directed all the hospitals in the capital to remain fully prepared to manage a potential surge in respiratory illnesses.

In a directive marked“most urgent”, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj instructed the Health and Family Welfare Department to closely monitor the situation, and remain in constant touch with the Union health ministry for timely updates.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said there was no need to panic as the infections detected are of old virus strains existing in the country and they are not life-threatening.

The minister who chaired a meeting of health department officials said the two infected infants are“normal”.

“I don't think we should be pressing the panic button, because HMPV is not a new virus... HMPV is an existing virus and a certain percentage of people do get affected by it and it is not something new,” Rao said.

The Karnataka government also said the HMPV was“not as transmissible as Covid-19” while Rao underlined that there was no need for Covid-like protocols as of now as there have been no“unnatural developments”.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel assured people that the state government is prepared to tackle the situation.

Arrangements will be made for the diagnosis of HMPV in various government hospitals, the minister said, adding that the people should understand the viral infection symptoms and take measures accordingly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said citizens must not panic and asserted his government will soon issue a comprehensive advisory on the situation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, meanwhile, said no HMPV case has been found in Mumbai.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also confirmed on Monday that no HMPV cases have so far been detected in the state.

HMPV was first discovered in 2001 and belongs to the Paramyxoviridae family. It spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces or coming into direct contact with infected individuals.

