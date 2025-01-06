Kazakh-Chinese Joint Venture For Production Of Fuel For Nuclear Power Plants Has Reached Its Design Capacity
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
By the end of 2024, the Kazakh-Chinese joint venture Ulba-TVS
LLP has successfully reached its design capacity of 200 tons of
low-enriched uranium in the form of fuel assemblies,
Azernews reports.
Ulba-TVS is the only company in Central Asia that specializes in
the production of fuel for nuclear power plants. This significant
achievement is part of a project being led by Kazakhstan's national
nuclear company, Kazatomprom, through its subsidiary, Ulba
Metallurgical Plant, in cooperation with the China General Nuclear
Power Corporation (CGN).
The production of nuclear fuel at Ulba-TVS commenced in November
2021, and all fuel assemblies produced at this facility are
currently supplied to nuclear power plants in China, supporting the
growing demand for energy in the region.
This development marks a critical milestone for both Kazakhstan
and China, as they continue to strengthen their cooperation in the
nuclear energy sector. As global interest in nuclear power
increases, especially for clean energy solutions, the
Kazakh-Chinese partnership positions Ulba-TVS as an important
player in the global nuclear fuel market, contributing to energy
security and sustainability in Asia.
Looking ahead, the plant's ability to reach its design capacity
ahead of schedule underscores the ongoing technological
advancements in the region's nuclear sector, and this success sets
the stage for future growth and potential expansion into other
markets.
MENAFN06012025000195011045ID1109060660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.