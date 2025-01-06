Ukraine's General Staff: Defense Forces Repel 17 Attacks In Kursk Region, 45 Battles Still Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 108 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian troops. Combat clashes are still ongoing in a number of areas, with the enemy attacking most actively in the Kursk region.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Monday, January 6, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that Ukrainian defenders are disrupting the plans of Russian troops, causing them significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Meanwhile, the Russian continues to bombard Ukrainian border settlements from its territory. These attacks have targeted border settlements in the Chernihiv region, including Karpovychi, and in the Sumy region, such as Bila Bereza.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Defense Forces shoot down 79 Shaheds, 2 Kh-59 missiles

The Russians have also targeted the areas of Orishanka and Udy with guided aerial bombs and Hraniv in the Kharkiv region with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops conducted three assault operations near Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Zahryzove. Two of the engagements were completed, and one is ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked seven times near Nadiya, Pershotravneve and Makiivka. Combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the invaders launched one attack near Bilohorivka, and hit Siversk with seven guided missiles.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled three attempts by Russian troops to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky. Furthermore, Russian forces launched 24 unguided aerial missiles at Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army attacked twice near Shcherbynivka, and struck Katerynivka, Toretsk and Oleksandr-Kalynove with aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 16 attempts to push the Ukrainian Defence forces from their positions in the areas of Tarasivka, Yelizavetivka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud and Pokrovsk. The defenders are holding back the attack: 12 enemy attacks have already been repelled. Four clashes are still ongoing. Russians launched an air strike on Oleksandropol.

In the Kurakhove sector, Russian troops launched seven attacks today in the vicinity of Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Dachne. Six of the battles have already been completed, and one more is ongoing. Andriivka experienced an attack involving the use of guided aerial bombs.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Kostiantynopil and Kostiantynopolske. One battle is still ongoing. Russians struck with unguided aerial missiles near Novopil.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army attacked the Ukrainian Defence Forces once near Novodanylivka and hit Stepnohirsk with unguided missiles.

The enemy has not conducted offensive actions in the Huliaipole and Prydniprovskyi sectors.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 Russian attacks. 45 combat engagements are ongoing.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

As Ukrinform reported, in the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops attempted to destroy a crossing over the Oskil River.

Photo: Ukraine's General Staff